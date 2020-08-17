Coronavirus
Jerk's Soda Fountain & Ice Cream on Main Street closes its doors
Jerk's Soda Fountain and Ice Cream located at 523 Main Street in downtown Buffalo announced last week that they have shut down.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A downtown ice cream shop has closed its' doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jerk's Soda Fountain and Ice Cream located at 523 Main Street in downtown Buffalo announced last week that they have shut down.
They shared this message on Facebook: "Thank you to all of you who have come to support us and our other business neighbors on Main St."
You can read the full post below.
We are saddened to announce that we will be closing our doors at 523 Main St. The COVID-19 Pandemic has taken too big of a bite out of our business. Thank you to all of you who have come to support...