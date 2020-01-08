Jericho Road to offer walk-in COVID-19 testing 6 days a week

Jericho Road will offer a walk-in COVID-19 diagnostic swab testing at 2 locations, 6 days a week. You just need a photo ID.

A local health center that routinely helps low income communities and people without insurance plans to expand its open-to-all COVID-19 diagnostic testing.

Jericho Road has announced the discontinuation of its outdoor Tuesday testing at 184 Barton Street but plans to instead open up walk-in testing six days a week at that same location.

The health center had already been offering walk-in testing at its 1021 Broadway location, but will now also offer it at the Barton Street location starting Monday.

Jericho's testing is barrier-free, meaning that you don't have to be a Jericho patient, have insurance, make an appointment, or have a prescription to get tested. You can simply walk in during testing hours with your photo ID to get swabbed and find out your status.

All tests are first-come first-served. You are asked to wear a mask while waiting for your test, and the tests will sometimes happen outdoors, so dress appropriately. If you do have insurance, bring your card.

You can call Jericho Road's COVID hotline at 716-348-3007 with any questions.