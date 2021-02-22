Jericho Road hosting free virtual COVID-19 vaccine town hall

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine or just want to hear what local doctors have to say about the available vaccines, Jericho Road is offering a free town hall for anyone to attend.
Jericho Road will offer their second COVID-19 Vaccine Town Hall on Wednesday, February 24 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. over Zoom.
Jericho Road says East Side Medical Director Takesha Leonard, Ed.D., FNP-BC, and Student Program Director, Pediatrician Luther Robinson, M.D., will host the town hall.
Questions can be asked in advanced by emailing contact@jrchc.org, commenting on the Facebook Live or sending a chat in the Zoom. The call will also be recorded and published to Facebook and YouTube for those who can't make it.
Jericho Road is one of two local health centers being provided the vaccine for administration through the federal government.
