Jericho Road hosting free virtual COVID-19 vaccine town hall

Have questions about the vaccine? Medical experts from the community health center will be available to answer them over Zoom.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine or just want to hear what local doctors have to say about the available vaccines, Jericho Road is offering a free town hall for anyone to attend.

Jericho Road will offer their second COVID-19 Vaccine Town Hall on Wednesday, February 24 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. over Zoom.

Jericho Road says East Side Medical Director Takesha Leonard, Ed.D., FNP-BC, and Student Program Director, Pediatrician Luther Robinson, M.D., will host the town hall.

Questions can be asked in advanced by emailing contact@jrchc.org, commenting on the Facebook Live or sending a chat in the Zoom. The call will also be recorded and published to Facebook and YouTube for those who can't make it.