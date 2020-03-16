Jamestown Public School announced Monday they will be closed until at least April 20.

Teachers are working today to ensure students will have learning materials while they are off from school.

The superintendent said the district will still provide break and lunch for students during this time. The meals will be set up at the school sites and can picked up in the bus loop. There will be a a special location for walkers.

For more information you're asked to go to the Jamestown Public Schools' website.