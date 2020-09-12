Jamestown Community College returning to remote operations

Jamestown Community College says remote operations go into effect Wednesday, December 9 and will continue through December 23.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Jamestown Community College (JCC) announced Wednesday that it is suspending on-campus operations and is moving to a full remote learning model this week due to COVID-19.

The college says remote operations go into effect Wednesday, December 9 and will continue through December 23. However, essential personnel will continue to work on campus.

JCC says its student support services, including tutoring, academic advisement and library services, along with local, state and federal benefit programs, will all continue to be available in virtual formats.

“The decision was made to help ensure the health and safety of our students and employees during this second, and in many cases, more severe wave of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said JCC president Daniel DeMarte. “Since cases of COVID-19 are predicted to continue to climb during the holidays, we are doing all we can to protect students and employees.”

DeMarte says JCC has taken extensive steps to protect its students, their families, and the public during the pandemic. Some measures include shifting all in-person courses to a virtual model at Thanksgiving break, pool testing among students and staff and limiting public access to campus facilities.

JCC says pool testing will continue as scheduled, adding to date the college has administered over 1,000 tests with two positive results. The college adds that it will continue to adhere to all current protocols in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.