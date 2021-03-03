Jamestown Community College Olean campus to become mass COVID-19 vaccination site

According to U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, the site aims to vaccinate residents in Cattaraugus, Allegany and Chautauqua counties.

OLEAN, N.Y. — A mass COVID-19 vaccination site will soon open at Jamestown Community College's Olean campus, according to U.S. Rep. Tom Reed (R-NY 23).

Reed made the announcement Wednesday, saying the vaccination clinic will be "coming online this week." The Allegany County Department of Health says the vaccination site will run from Friday, March 5 through Tuesday, March 9.

According to Reed, New York State will provide roughly 3,500 total vaccines at this clinic. He added that the new mass vaccination clinic aims to put shots in arms or residents in Cattaraugus, Allegany and Chautauqua counties.

“We care about making sure all New Yorkers -- including those in underserved communities chronically overlooked by Albany -- have fair access to life-saving COVID-19 vaccines,” Reed said.

“We are glad to see the state reversed course and we will continue to fight to ensure the public health needs of Western New York are addressed and the region receives the additional support it deserves. As President Biden has indicated, we can achieve large-scale vaccination for much of the nation by May if we continue to work together.”

Reed says appointments for the vaccination clinic will be available online soon. Residents will be able to make appointments for the vaccine site through the New York State Health Department's website.

The county health department says anyone who shows up to the clinic who is not eligible, or who does not have an appointment, will be turned away.