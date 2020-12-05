BUFFALO, N.Y. — A festival spokesperson for the Galbani Italian Heritage Festival tells 2 On Your Side the event has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This announcement comes one day after organizers from the Taste of Buffalo announced the event will be held virtually this year.

“For the health and safety of our guests, vendors, and board members, it was essential to come to this decision," says Marco Sciortino, restaurant owner and festival spokesperson.

The Italian Heritage Festival was scheduled for July 18 and 19 at Niagara Square in the City of Buffalo.

