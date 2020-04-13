BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was asked Monday if the City of Buffalo and Erie County would be considered a 'hot spot' for coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.

The question was asked by a reporter during the governor's daily press conference.

Erie County currently as 1,624 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those confirmed cases, Buffalo has more than 600.

"Clusters that pop up across the state, as soon as you see some smoke, you see a little fire, run there and tamp it out as fast as you can. In Buffalo, we have clusters that have popped up," said the Governor.

