BUFFALO, N.Y. — Like many folks, Nicki Fernandes is spending time in isolation watching Netflix. But the Buffalo woman is watching episodes of “Ozark” from a hospital bed.

“I fall asleep a lot. It’s weird. I can’t stay awake,” says Fernandes from the 15th floor of Buffalo General Hospital (BGH). The 15th and 16th floors of the hospital have become a coronavirus ward.

Fernandes has made four hospital visits in the last three weeks. Visit number three was last Thursday, when she was tested for COVID-19 at BGH. She was directed to return home. But Saturday, Fernandes' breathing became more labored and she returned to the hospital and was admitted.

“Once they had me in isolation, they had me in a room by myself," Fernandes says. "They’ve been terrific actually. I’m in a room by myself, a double room. We’re all completely isolated from each other."

She shared some pictures of her room with 2 On Your Side. There is space for two beds, but there is just one. Another picture shows a healthcare worker with protective gear from head to toe. The man is wearing goggles, two masks and a white gown covering his arms, torso and legs.

About her care in the hospital, Fernandes was generous with compliments, “They’ve been absolutely fantastic. I give them a lot of credit. I mean every time they walk into the room, they’re at risk. I’m coughing. It’s a risk and this is a horrible illness to contract, so I give them a lot of credit for doing what they’re doing.”

Fernandes says Monday she was fever-free for the first time in days and is hopeful she can be released to complete her recovery at home.

“I’m on day fifteen of being sick today… and I do feel that I’m turning a corner," she said.

