HAMBURG, N.Y. — The latest temporary casualty to the coronavirus are area malls.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday said indoor portions of retail shopping malls must close by 8 p.m. Thursday.

This doesn't include anchor stores with separate entrances such as Dick's Sporting Goods or Target.

For towns such as Hamburg where malls are already going through some tough financial times, these closures are only going to make things worse.

"Retail, restaurants are taking a beating, so it's very, very hard," Hamburg Town Supervisor Jim Shaw said. "And our McKinley Mall, of course, has been on life support for quite some period of time, but the most important thing is to maintain the public's safety. No amount of money can justify the loss of human life."

Shaw anticipates there will likely be layoffs for workers at the shopping center.

The governor's announcement on Wednesday also included local bowling alleys.

