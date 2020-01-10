If the Southern Tier region was a state, it would be on New York's Travel Advisory List

Based on data from New York State, the 7 day rolling average of new cases per 100,000 residents in the Southern Tier region is over 10.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Data released by New York State on Wednesday shows the 7 day rolling average of new cases per 100,000 residents in the Southern Tier region is 10.85.

According to New York, an average over 10 new cases per 100,000 residents is cause for other states to be added to the travel advisory list and subject to a 14 day quarantine.

The Southern Tier's current average of 10.85 is the highest for any region in the state. The Mid-Hudson region has the second highest average at 7.80. The Western New York Region, for comparison, is 5.24 and the statewide average is 4.94 new cases per 100,000.

2 On Your Side reached out to the Governor's Office on Tuesday to ask about the number of new cases in the Southern Tier but we have yet to get a response.

The Southern Tier region is an eight county region comprised of Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Delaware, Schuyler, Steuben, Tioga, and Tompkins counties.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

• The air by coughing or sneezing

• Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

• Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Eat and sleep separately from your family members

• Use different utensils and dishes

• Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, hot your hand.

• If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.