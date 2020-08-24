If cases continue to increase, 'extremely unlikely' fans at Bills games, Poloncarz warns

The state has not given word on if, at any capacity, fans will be allowed inside stadiums this fall for sporting events across the state.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has a grim message for fans who are holding out hope that fans will be allowed inside of Bills Stadium this upcoming football season.

In a press release from Poloncarz regarding the increase in cases and positive COVID-19 rates in the Western New York region, he stated:

"And, as a note on professional sporting events, under current NYS guidelines no fans are allowed in Buffalo Bills games. If new cases and positivity rates continue to increase, it is extremely unlikely that NYS will allow fans into games."

Earlier Monday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gave the Western New York region a caution flag because the region has seen an increase in cases and the infection rate.

"I think it’s honestly ridiculous that there will be, on the surface, what appears to be a playing field that’s like that, inconsistently across the league with the different away stadiums," McDermott said.