BUFFALO, N.Y. — Even in a time of financial uncertainty, Western New York restaurants are giving back to medical professionals and first responders.

Frankie Primo's and Soho Burger Bar owner Jay Manno joined some of his friends and business associates to donate hundreds pizzas to the Buffalo Police and Fire departments.

"None of our members or firefighters are looking for a pat on the back, but obviously every chance we get to recognize them, and tell them they're doing a good job, and recognize the job that they're doing is a plus," Buffalo Fire commissioner William Renaldo said.

"And it's great for morale, and just want to take this opportunity to thank our members for the things that they're doing in the field operating under some really, really difficult circumstances."

Manno says some 500 pizzas were delivered to fire engines and police stations across the city.

