BUFFALO, N.Y. — Several elected officials held a non-perishable food drive in South Buffalo on Saturday to benefit FeedMore WNY.

Hundreds of people showed up to the drive-thru food drive at Southside Elementary School. Volunteers unloaded donations while people stayed in their cars, limiting contact.

“It is during the darkest times that South Buffalo shines the brightest,” Buffalo Common Council Member Christopher P. Scanlon said. "When I learned that FeedMore WNY’s donation supply was running low, I knew that all I had to do was put the word out to the community and they would deliver.”

Scanlon and Erie County Legislators John Gilmour and Tim Meyers worked together to co-host the event. FeedMore WNY works with more than 300 partner agencies to distribute food throughout the region.

"Thank you to everyone who donated and to legislators Gilmour and Meyers for jumping on board to make the drive a success. It is events like today that remind us that no one is alone during this trying time," Scanlon added.

