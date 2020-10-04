LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Hundreds of inmates, previously in state prisons, are being released statewide to try to slow the spread of coronavirus.

That includes inmates who have committed crimes in Western New York.

According to the New York State Department of Corrections, more than 50 inmates who committed crimes in the eight counties of Western New York have been released to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Two weeks ago, Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered low-level, non-violent parole violators to be released who were not a danger to the community and could find a place to live.

A review by the Department of Corrections shows that 1,100 inmates could be released statewide, so far, 741 have been let go.

That includes 23 out of Erie County, 17 out of Niagara County, five in Chautauqua County, three in Cattaraugus County, and one inmate in Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming and Allegany counties.

"I would hope that there was some sort of screening before they left and temperatures taken and so on," Niagara County District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek said.

But the state refused to answer our questions about whether recently released prisoners were at all exposed to the virus.

"It's doubtful that they're going to state prison just on a possession offense. At the very least, they're going to have possession with intent to sell that's going to be the majority of your quote on quote non-violent offenders," Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said.

Earlier this week, Erie County released 17 low-level, non-violet inmates from county jails, with fewer than 45 days left on their sentence.

These inmates were behind bars for crimes such as petit larceny and drug possession, and have not met CDC criteria to be tested for coronavirus.

To also slow the spread of the virus, starting this past Monday, the Niagara County District Attorney's Office and police departments across the county, have been bringing defendants before a judge virtually.

The district attorney's office says a vast majority of the police departments across the county now have Skype and defendants have been virtually arraigned either from those departments or the Niagara County Jail.

This cuts down on a lot of close contact people would have in jails and courtrooms.

"I think the number one reason it was brought to bare is to limit contact between everybody," Wojtaszek said.

In Erie County, defendants have been arraigned through video conference for the past month.

Niagara County's DA says video conferencing arraignments could actually save on costs.

No other court proceedings are being handled through video conference.

RELATED: Niagara County Correctional Facility employee tests positive for coronavirus (COVID-19)

RELATED: 17 Erie County inmates released early due to COVID-19

RELATED: Niagara County corrections officer tests positive for COVID-19