How to make a COVID-19 vaccine appointment online

In order to get the COVID-19 vaccine, you need an appointment. Those are very limited because the supply itself is limited.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — We're hearing from a lot of you who have questions about how to make a vaccine appointment online.

With more options now as more pharmacies start booking appointments, and more people are about to be in Phase 1B, we are walking you through how to make an appointment online.

The website you want to start with is the state's vaccination website. Click "check eligibility." Right now, there are only appointments available in Potsdam, but that could change, then hit "get started," fill out the form and you'll find out if you're eligible.

So, the state clinics are an option, but appointments are very limited because the supply is limited.

You can also try to make an appointment at a county clinic. Right now, Erie County is rescheduling appointments that were cancelled because of a lack of supply last month. The situation where you live might be different, so be sure to check your county's website for the latest information.

Here's how to get a COVID-19 vaccine in WNY As more and more people are becoming eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, the challenge now is where to find one. BUFFALO, N.Y. - As more and more people are becoming eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, the challenge now is where to find one.

Another option is going to a pharmacy. That's where a lot of us are going to end up getting the vaccine. In fact, the state says pharmacies are prioritizing people in the 65-and-older age group.

We are just going to show you a few pharmacy examples, so you know how it works.

CVS is scheduling appointments now, so click on New York, see if there are any appointments near where you live or where you're willing to drive to, click on "schedule an appointment now," answer the questions and pick a time.

Tops also has the vaccine, just click on a location until you find one with appointments available.

And Walgreens is scheduling appointments too. Click "find an appointment" and "get started." You'll be prompted to create an account if you don't already have one, then you'll be able to see if there are any appointments available for you.

CVS COVID-19 vaccine scheduler opens today; appointments for this week in WNY filled before 9am CVS, Walgreens are poised to administer COVID-19 vaccines in New York this week as part of a federal program. HAMBURG, N.Y. - If you were hoping to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at CVS when they opened their scheduler today, you're going to have to try another day.

Since the supply is limited, you're going to probably have to keep trying, multiple times, at all different times of the day until you get an appointment.

Refreshing your browser is key. You can do that by hitting the F5 key at the top of your keyboard or the circling arrow near where you type in the website at the top of the screen. That way you will see fresh appointment times as they pop up and are added by the pharmacies.

Remember, you need an appointment no matter where you go. Don't just show up expecting to get the vaccine without one.

If you don't have access to a computer, you can make an appointment over the phone by calling the New York State COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline. That number is 1-833-NYS-4-VAX or 1-833-697-4829.