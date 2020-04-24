ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Erie County Clerk Michael P. Kearns announced Thursday a new process for front-line and essential workers who need to register a vehicle or transfer license plates.

“Due to the Governor’s Executive Order that closed all county and state offices to the public in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19, it immediately ceased our Auto Bureau operations and left many motorists without viable options,” Kearns said in a statement.

“Knowing that registering a vehicle can be a complex transaction, we feel we have devised a better way for our front line and essential customers to complete this vital transaction.”

Here's the process:

You'll need to fill out a form if you feel you qualify for this emergency curbside process. Someone from the Auto Bureau will call you if you qualify. They'll guide you through the process in detail, including what forms and documents you'll need and how to pay for the transaction. You'll then be contacted again to schedule the "curbside" process. You'll set up a date, time, and office location to drop off your paperwork. You won't get out of your vehicle while completing the curbside drop off.

Things to remember:

You cannot do renewal transactions through this process.

The Governor's executive order has extended expiration dates for all drivers licenses, non-driver IDs, registration renewals and inspections until further notice.

You also do not have to have a REAL ID until October 1, 2021.

“In order to limit the spread of COVID-19 and person to person contact, I feel this is the best and safest way to assist our essential workers.” added Kearns.

“These are unprecedented times. We are in the service industry and we needed to create an option to help frontline workers who are without any transportation to get their vehicles on the road sooner than later.”

For more information, you can read more on the Auto Bureau's website.

