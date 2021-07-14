How much longer must Western New Yorkers wait to visit Canada?

Next week we'll find out whether the border closure will be extended again. 2 On Your Side asked U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins about what's causing the hold-up.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Summer travel plans are in place for a lot of people, but how long will Western New Yorkers looking to cross the border into Canada have to keep waiting?

A practically empty Peace Bridge has been a common site for the past 16 months as the restrictions have been regularly extended. One week from today, we'll find out whether they will be extended again.

Many people wonder if things will be different this time. 2 On Your Side asked U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins on Wednesday, what's causing the hold-up?

"Two people can make this happen: the president of the United States, and the Canadian prime minister," Higgins said. "All of the science supports the opening of the border.

"People have been separated from the border for 16 months. People have been fully vaccinated, posing no threat to anybody. That they can't cross the border? Ridiculous. Completely ridiculous."