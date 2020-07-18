COVID-19 Hospitalizations drop for a second day in a row across New York State

New York State hit a new low again on Saturday in terms of people hospitalized statewide. However, WNY's percent positive rate rose for a second day in a row.

New York State saw a new low in terms of the daily number of people hospitalized statewide for coronavirus. The numbers dropped for a second day in a row.

On Friday, the number of people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 dropped to its lowest level since March 18 — 765 patients.

On Saturday, the state said there are now 743 people hospitalized statewide for COVID-19.

Additionally, 65 people were newly admitted to the hospital.

The number of people in the ICU has decreased by 7, with 172 people in intensive care units. Of those people, the number of them requiring intubation also increased by 2, to 100 people.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from the hospital during the pandemic has increased by 94 people, to 72,064.

Another 11 people statewide died on Friday from the virus, including the two Erie County residents and one Niagara County resident, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo's office.

Overall, 25,035 people have died statewide from COVID-19 as of Thursday.

69,817 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Friday, with 754, or 1.08 percent, coming back positive.

So far, 406,305 confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York State have been identified during the pandemic.

Western New York's daily percentage of positive tests declined from Monday until Wednesday, and then rose again on Thursday and Friday.

The daily percentage of positive tests for Western New York, day-by-day this week: