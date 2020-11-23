COVID-19 hospitalizations could exceed 6,000 over the next three weeks, Cuomo warns

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo provided an update into the state's progress on the COVID-19 pandemic late Monday morning.
Governor Cuomo stated that the COVID-19 numbers are going up across the board. Cases, hospitalizations, those in ICU, and intubations have all increased across the state.
There has been a 122% increase in hospitalizations for the virus over the last three weeks. On November 2, there were 1,227 people in hospital beds with COVID-19. Over the last three weeks, that number has increased to 2,724.
With the holiday season approaching, Cuomo warns that the numbers could possibly increase to 6,000 hospitalizations over the next three weeks.
The governor also added that the social holiday season from November 26 through January 2 encompassing Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's during COVID-19 is like a, "toxic cocktail of dynamics and facts."
WATCH: Governor Andrew Cuomo COVID-19 briefing from Monday, November 23, 2020: 'Buffalo and surrounding towns on track for Red Zone'