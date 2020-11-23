COVID-19 hospitalizations could exceed 6,000 over the next three weeks, Cuomo warns

There has been a 122% increase in hospitalizations for the virus over the last three weeks.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo provided an update into the state's progress on the COVID-19 pandemic late Monday morning.

Governor Cuomo stated that the COVID-19 numbers are going up across the board. Cases, hospitalizations, those in ICU, and intubations have all increased across the state.

There has been a 122% increase in hospitalizations for the virus over the last three weeks. On November 2, there were 1,227 people in hospital beds with COVID-19. Over the last three weeks, that number has increased to 2,724.

With the holiday season approaching, Cuomo warns that the numbers could possibly increase to 6,000 hospitalizations over the next three weeks.

The governor also added that the social holiday season from November 26 through January 2 encompassing Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's during COVID-19 is like a, "toxic cocktail of dynamics and facts."

Total New York hospitalizations could reach 6,000 in three weeks based on the current trends — even without a Thanksgiving spike.



But they don’t have to.



Avoid gatherings.

Get tested.

Wash your hands often.

Wear a mask.



The next few weeks are critical. pic.twitter.com/1m8naVgRQ0 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 23, 2020