BUFFALO, N.Y. — The annual Hospice Memorial Walk — an event that draws thousands of people to Canalside — has been cancelled and replaced with a virtual walk.

The event was scheduled for May 17, but was called off due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic and current rules prohibiting large gatherings.

Instead of an in-person event, Hospice Buffalo encourages people to participate in weekly, virtual walk challenges.

The idea is to get some exercise and fresh air (while maintaining that six-foot social distancing rule, of course) and spread some positivity during these uncertain times.

It is free to take part. Every walker who has already registered and any new registrants will get a Hospice Dove to display on their lawn as well as a memorial ribbon to wear during the challenges.

This year's event was expected to raise well over $200,000, but given the circumstances, Hospice Buffalo doesn't expect to meet their original goal.

Organizers know that this is a financially difficult time for a lot of Western New Yorkers, but they encourage people to donate if possible.

Click here to see the virtual walk challenges.

Participants are encouraged to post photos on social media and use the hashtag #EveryStepOfTheWay and tag Hospice Buffalo.

