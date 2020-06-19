Hornblower Niagara Cruises will open for business July 1

Anyone planning on going on the Hornblower has to wear face coverings when on board, and guests will also undergo temperature checks before going on board.

NIAGARA FALLS, ON — Hornblower Niagara Cruises announced that it will open up on July 1, which happens to be Canada Day.

The boat tour takes you to the base of Niagara Falls.

Anyone planning on going on the Hornblower has to wear face coverings when on board, and guests will also undergo temperature checks before going on board.

In March, Hornblower Niagara Cruises announced that its two boats, Niagara Thunder and Niagara Wonder, would hit the water on April 6 instead of its initial start date of March 28, but that got pushed back as well.

Mory DiMaurizio, Hornblower Niagara Cruises vice president and general manager, said in March that the start date was pushed back to help contain the spread of COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus.

Two new features available this year include flexible date mobile tickets.

The tickets are valid within seven days of the booked tour date, allowing you to plan around the weather and other travel plans.