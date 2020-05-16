AMHERST, N.Y. — Hope Before Heaven is hosting a drive thru pet food drive on Saturday to help those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hope Before Heaven is collecting bags or cans of cat or dog food, as well as collecting treats.

All food collected at the event will be sent to local pet food pantries, where it will be distributed to families struggling to to feed their pets.

The pet food drive goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in front of Pet Supplies Plus located at 2952 Niagara Falls Boulevard.

If you can't make it to the store, don't worry, there are other ways to donate. You can order pet food online through Pet Supplies Plus and they will hold it for Hope Before Heaven. All you have to do is put "Hope Before Heaven" or "Pet Food Drive" in the person picking up line.

Hope Before Heaven is always looking for donations. Those looking to donate can contact Linda or Gary at (716) 236-7346 or email at hopebeforeheaven@ymail.com.

Click here for more information about Hope Before Heaven.

