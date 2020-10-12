Holiday Valley opens for 2020-2021 season

Dozens of diehards were there at 9 a.m. Thursday to be the first ones down the mountain.

Crews at Holiday Valley worked for four nights this week to make enough snow for skiers and snowboarders to hit the slopes by 9 a.m. Thursday morning.

"We've added to our snowmaking, our automated snowmaking system which is really big," Director of Marketing Jane Eshbaugh told 2 On Your Side. "It's actually the reason that we're able to open so quickly."

With the Canadian border still closed and quarantine rules in place for people from Ohio, the resort is ready for more local visitors to start the season.

"Something that we learned from the summer is more and more Western New Yorkers are getting outside and recreating outside because it's something to do," Eshbaugh said. "So we're hoping that more people come out to the slopes and go skiing, go snowboarding, learn to ski."

This is the first ski season in a Covid-19 world, and there will be several new safety measures in place all over the mountain. Eshbaugh says if you don't have a season pass, you should buy your tickets online before you go.

"We may need to be reducing capacity on some days, especially on busy holidays or when we don't have all the slopes open," she said.

Masks are a must unless you're actively skiing or snowboarding, even all the way up the chair lift, and you should get ready in your car before you get on the hill.

"We're encouraging people to put your boots on in the car, use your car as your base lodge if possible," Eshbaugh explained. "You're welcome to come into the lodge, but make it quick. We do have grab and go food, we have hot coffee and hot chocolate and restrooms, but try to limit your time indoors and get out there on some slopes and have some fun."