Holiday season increasing Erie County executive's COVID concerns

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says the cascading series of holidays and gatherings could spell rapid virus spread.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — “We are expecting it to get worse," said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz Monday afternoon while talking about the number of COVID-19 cases here caused by Thanksgiving gatherings.

How much worse could it get?

Poloncarz said, “I can’t answer that question.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci believes the full impact of the Thanksgiving get-togethers won’t be known for another week to 10 days. But before that time period is up, Hanukkah begins. That’s followed by Christmas, the start of Kwanzaa, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. It is a rapid-fire schedule of holidays that all feature gatherings of family and friends.

Poloncarz is concerned the calendar of events is an opportunity for rapid virus spread throughout Erie County and the region.

“We are going up against the Niagara Falls of potential problems when you talk about a cascading effect because of the holidays that are approaching in addition to the holidays that we’ve already had. We are very concerned,” Poloncarz said.

County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein again urged people to restrict gatherings and suggested that people visit virtually instead of in person.