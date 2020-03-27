NEW YORK — There was a touching, emotional moment during Friday morning’s Today on NBC.

As Hoda Kotb was wrapping up an interview with Drew Brees on his $5 million donation to help in the coronavirus fight, the morning show anchor was overcome by emotion.

“I also think a lot of things are contagious, including generosity," Kotb told Brees. "So our hope is that because you let us know that you made this big, generous donation, I think other people look and say, ‘Hey, maybe I can help out, too.’ Drew, we love you.”

When Brees responded with “I love you, too, Hoda,” she began fighting back tears.

“Sorry,” she said repeatedly while taking her eyes off the camera.

Co-anchor Savannah Guthrie stepped in to offer more love.

“Oh, Hoda. I know. It’s a lot. Hoda, I’m so sorry, hon. I know where your heart is, my dear. I do.”

Guthrie then stepped in to read the news tease for Kotb before the show went to commercial.

Love for Kotb quickly took over social media.

“Thanks for showing your humanity love and hope,” one person wrote. “Love you Hoda!”

“We love you, Hoda! You are truly an inspiration. Thank you for being with us every morning, and helping us get through these difficult times. We are here for you, too.”

“Just when I gave up on humanity, along comes Hoda.”

“Much RESPECT – your humanistic side is with all of us. We love you all!”

