Hochul calls Western New York the 'epicenter' of state fight against COVID-19

She said the region can to return to lower positivity rates, or it can end up in a situation where 'draconian' shutdown measures might need to be implemented.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul said Western New York is at a turning point in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a join press conference Friday with Hochul, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, Hochul said that the region can go back to one month ago, when positivity rates were held in check, or it can end up in a situation where "draconian" shutdown measures might need to be implemented.

"It's not up to us. It's up to the people in this region," Hochul said, adding that Western New York is now the epicenter of the pandemic in New York State.

The news conference also included University at Buffalo doctors and it was held at the UB Jacobs School Of Medicine.

"When you're making points about science and data, there's no better place to be," Hochul said, asking the region to respond as a "united front in combatting this deadly virus. And the reality is, the situation is very dire."

Hochul said the numbers are going "far too high, far too quickly." She cited COVID spikes in states such as Texas and North Dakota as a warning for New York State when it comes to hospitals dealing with more cases.

Among the good news: she cited New York's testing numbers. There were more than 200,000 COVID tests conducted on Thursday.

More needs to be done, she said, and that can only happen through action.

"Businesses are open today, tomorrow, but what will next week bring?" she said.

Like Hochul, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz warned people across the region of "living room spread," urging people not to gather in large numbers to watch Bills games, or meet over the Thanksgiving.

"We can save lives if we work through this together," Poloncarz said.

Area leaders reminded residents of Gov. Andrew Cuomo repeated warnings that a rise in COVID-19 cases have come from bars, restaurants, and gyms being open. Restrictions going into effect tonight will shut down those businesses at 10 p.m. across the state.

Hochul later warned of COVID fatigue, urging people to stay disciplined

"Your guard goes down when you're with family and friends," Hochul said, later adding, "The truth is, where do you think it's coming from?"

She said people in the region can dictate what happens next.

"This is our call to action," Hochul said, "and I do not expect to be disappointed in how we respond, starting this second. We are not going backwards, friends. We are not going backwards."