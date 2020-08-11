Hochul on COVID-19 spike: 'We have a real problem here' in Western New York

Both the lieutenant governor and county executive stressed that community spread of COVID-19 is a big problem in the region and especially in Erie County.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul says there is an "unacceptably high" COVID-19 infection rate here in the Western New York region.

Hochul, along with Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, addressed the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in the region after attending the grand opening ceremony for the Buffalo Exchange Street Station on Sunday morning in the Queen City.

The lieutenant governor says this is a very serious matter, adding that she's calling on all Western New Yorkers to "play their part" to stop the spread of COVID-19.

"Western New Yorkers step up and do your part," Hochul said. "Wear your mask. Don't get together in groups, it's not the time to be partying in person. Make sure that you're being smart about social distancing, hand-washing, all the things we've been talking about for months because we have a real problem here."

Both the lieutenant governor and county executive stressed that community spread of COVID-19 is a big problem in the region and especially in Erie County.

Poloncarz says there is general spread across the entire county, specifically listing Hamburg, Orchard Park, Tonawanda, West Seneca, Amherst, Clarence, Lancaster, Cheektowaga and the City of Buffalo. He added that positive COVID-19 cases have also been identified in smaller areas such as Springville, Brant, Elma and Akron.

"We're seeing exponential growth across the entire county, even some of the smaller areas," Poloncarz said.

The county executive said the Erie County Department of Health has gotten reports of big box stores being overcrowded, as well as cases of community spread being traced back to private parties, particularly Halloween parties.

In addition, Poloncarz says there are at least two people tested positive for COVID-19 after traveling to Erie, Pennsylvania, for a President Trump rally and didn’t wear masks.

When asked if he was worried about Biden-Harris celebrations/rallies, he said smaller, indoor gatherings actually concern him more, because people are closer and not wearing masks @wgrz https://t.co/JdOxbSWyaZ — Heather Ly (@HeatherLyWGRZ) November 8, 2020

"You have to be careful," Poloncarz said. "We know people like to have a good time. But unfortunately they're (people attending house parties) putting us in a situation where if these numbers continue to rise, we're going to be left with no choice but to shut down again, and none of us want to do that."

According to Poloncarz, the Erie County Department of Health shut down an indoor floor hockey tournament in Orchard Park, saying there were more than 100 people in a small contained area. He added that the department of health is still doing spot checks to bars and restaurants and says it appears they are still following the rules.

"We have to do a better job, I do not want to see further shutdowns of businesses, but if it gets worse that's the direction we're heading," Poloncarz said. "And that's the thing I'm worried about."

Poloncarz says Erie County has reported more than 1,000 new positive COVID-19 cases between October 31 and November 6, not including the recent data from Saturday.

Poloncarz stressed that COVID-19 positive cases in nursing homes is not driving up the infection rate, saying the increase in cases is due to community spread. He added that Erie County has a problem with COVID-19 cases in schools, but says it's not the students who are testing positive for coronavirus, it's the teachers and administrators.

Poloncarz re: holidays/family gatherings:



“If you’re bringing in people from outside the area, shame on you. You are going to get them sick.” @wgrz — Heather Ly (@HeatherLyWGRZ) November 8, 2020

The county executive says the increase in COVID-19 cases is alarming and that he has been in constant communication over the past few days with the lieutenant governor and other staff members from the governor's office.

He added that he had a conference call scheduled with the governor's staff at 1 p.m. to try to come up with a plan.

Poloncarz says there's no singular action that can be taken in a particular community that is going to stop it from spreading in others, adding, "We really have to buckle down as a region and take this seriously."

Hochul says Gov. Andrew Cuomo will provide a full update Monday regarding specific measures the state is going to take to address the rise in cases in the Western New York region.