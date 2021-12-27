Excelsior Pass available to military veterans who received COVID-19 vaccine

Almost 117,000 currently eligible veterans can get proof of vaccination through the state-run platform.

On Monday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that all military veterans who got a COVID-19 at a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs hospital or health care facility in New York can now verify their vaccination status with the Excelsior Pass.

"As we fight the winter surge, it's more important than ever that New Yorkers get vaccinated and have access to the Excelsior Pass," Hochul said. "From health care to housing, New Yorkers who served our country deserve care and respect when they return home. That's why I'm proud to announce hundreds of thousands of New York veterans will now be able to utilize the Excelsior Pass, so they can share proof of vaccination and be easily welcomed into businesses and venues across the state."

Almost 117,000 current eligible military veterans will be able to obtain proof of vaccination status with both the Excelsior Pass and Excelsior Pass Plus.

Before these changes were implemented, data on vaccinations from the VA were shared with the federal government and were outside of the State's jurisdiction.