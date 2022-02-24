Hochul announces elective surgeries will resume

At a COVID-19 update on Thursday, Hochul said covid numbers and hospital capacity have improved.

NEW YORK — As the state is seeing a drop in covid positivity rates, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Thursday that the state is lifting its restriction on elective surgeries.

On Thursday the governor held an update where she quickly talked about the state's covid numbers and said every hospital in the state has improved its capacity to the point of lifting the pause on non-essential procedures.

"This is a cause of optimism a sense that we're beyond turning the corner, we are emerging from this. And also out hospitalizations, another metric we watched closely, because hospitals are the lagging indicator. First there is infection, then illness and in the more extreme cases there's hospitalizations. We're down to about 2,200 that's down from 12,000," Hochul said.