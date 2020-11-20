Highest COVID-19 positive rate in NYS continues to be the Western New York region

"Looking across the state, the highest rate of infection, 4.8% in Western New York," Cuomo said.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo provided an update into the state's progress on the COVID-19 pandemic during a conference call on Friday, November 20.

Governor Cuomo stated that, once again, the Western New York region continues to have the highest COVID-19 positive rate in the state.

The positive rate for Thursday, November 19 in the Western New York region was 4.8 percent.

The Governor also announced that the state has hit a new record high in tests reported to the state with over 205,000 COVID-19 tests taken on Thursday.

The latest data for Erie County shows out of 6,937 tests reported for Thursday, November 19, 489, or seven percent, came back COVID-19 positive. The seven day positivity average is also seven percent.

