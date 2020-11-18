High risk businesses in Orange Zone, including gyms, salons need to close as of Friday

Much of the City of Buffalo and the surrounding suburbs are included in the Orange Zone designation.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new set of restrictions will take effect throughout much of Erie County later this week, and Monday, after Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that most of the towns and villages in the county are now under an Orange Zone microcluster designation.

High risk, non-essential businesses, including gyms and salons, will have to close as of Friday. Retail such as stores and malls are allowed to remain open, but must continue to follow rules regarding capacity. All schools within the Orange Zone must close and transition to remote learning.

The following city and towns are included in the Orange Zone: the cities of Buffalo, Lackawanna and Tonawanda, the towns of Amherst, Aurora, Cheektowaga, Clarence, Eden, Elma, Grand Island, Hamburg, Lancaster, Orchard Park, Tonawanda and West Seneca. Villages that are located within the listed towns are also included.

As the Governor said today, Executive Orders are laws. Please take note and follow these laws. The only reason we are in this situation is because too many are ignoring measures to stop the spread of COVID. #WearAMask #WashYourHands pic.twitter.com/52Ok7aEVUJ — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) November 18, 2020

Buffalo (7.30%), Hamburg (9.78%), Lancaster (9.42%), Orchard Park (7.51%), and Tonawanda (6.84%) currently have the highest rates in Western New York and are among the highest rates in all of New York State.

The rest of Erie County has now been designated as a Yellow micro cluster zone, including Alden, Boston, Brant, Colden, Collins, Concord, Holland, Marilla, Newstead, North Collins, Sardinia and Wales.

The following are guidelines for being in Yellow Zone:

Houses of worship - 50% capacity

Mass gatherings: 25 people maximum, indoors outdoors

Businesses: Open

Dining: Indoor and Outdoor with four persons maximum per table

Schools: Open with mandatory weekly testing of students, teachers and staff for in-person settings