Congressman Brian Higgins calls on President Trump to expand family reunification measures at US-Canadian border

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Following the Canadian government's decision to change border restrictions, U.S. Congressman Brian Higgins is calling on the United States to do the same.

Last week, it was announced that the Canadian government will allow some extended family members, international students, and people with compassionate reasons to cross the border, if they follow a mandatory 14-day quarantine. However, you will need pre-approval from the Canadian government to cross the border.

Congressman Higgins, who serves as Co-Chair of the Northern Border Caucus, is calling on President Donald Trump to enforce the same changes.

In a letter to President Trump, Higgins writes:

“I ask you to implement carefully calibrated exemptions to these restrictions – based on reasonable public health metrics – for property owners and those traveling to reunite with family across the border. The Canadian government has relaxed restrictions for travel of family members of Canadian citizens on two separate occasions already…The United States, however, has yet to adopt similar exemptions for land border crossings.”

The border between the U.S. and Canada has been closed due to the pandemic since March 24th and has been extended multiple times, with the current order set to expire October 21.

Under the current U.S. order, border crossings into the U.S. are only allowed for:

U.S. citizens returning to the U.S.

Individuals traveling for medical purposes

Individuals traveling to attend educational institutions or work

Individuals traveling for emergency or government response

Individuals engaged in lawful cross-border trade (e.g. cargo drivers)

Members of the military