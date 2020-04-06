Hidden Valley Animal Adventure opens drive-thru safari

The animal attraction is fun for the family, while still being able to practicing social distancing

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With few leisure activities available in the Western New York region, one local attraction just opened so families can still have a day of fun while keeping a safe social distance from others.

Nikki Boxler, with Hidden Valley Animal Adventure, ran down how they've adapted business during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Oh my gosh we have so many new things. So we just opened up about a week and a half ago. It is a completely new concept. It is a drive-thru safari, you drive through in the comfort and safety of your own vehicle," Boxler said. "We have zebras, camels, ostriches, emus, bison, water buffalo, elk, oh my god there is so many."

The 1.6 mile safari-like route costs $13 for adults and $10 for children. Kids under 2-years-old are free and it's $2 to feed the animals from your car.

Boxler said there's only one point during the whole experience when visitors have to interact with another human, which is when you pay. Visitors don't get out of their vehicles during the entire experience, unless they need to use the bathroom.

The Animal Adventure is a great escape whether you have a whole day to explore, or just about an hour.

"So it takes about 55 minutes to an hour and a half depending on your speed. Depending on the traffic flow and how much time you want to spend with the animals so really it is up to you," Boxler said. "How long do you want your wild adventure to last?"