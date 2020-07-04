BUFFALO, N.Y. — The holidays are all about spending time with your family or loved ones. However, with a few holidays coming up this week, doctors are encouraging people to stay home and keep their social distance.

Dr. Sam Cloud is an associate medical director at ECMC, he says he knows people are probably tired of staying at home or getting a little stir crazy and may be tempted to go over to a family or friend's house to celebrate Passover or Easter.

He says you shouldn't though because Buffalo can't give up a fight it hasn't even won yet.

"This virus is highly transmissible," Cloud said. "It's very catchy so one person can spread it to almost three people just by being in close, personal contact."

Cloud says doctors believe they will hit the peak number of patients they're seeing this week. By next week, they hope to see that curve start to flatten out.

Though Cloud says the virus was probably circulating throughout the community before St. Patrick's Day, he says hopefully we've all learned our lesson about large gatherings.

"Thank you to the citizens of Western New York for being responsible," he said. "Buffalo has always been defined by its sense of community so it's super important that sense of community extends to the vulnerable. So please do your part and stay at home."

Cloud says just because you have to stay home doesn't mean you can't stay connected and celebrate with your family or loved ones.

That means picking up the phone to call or FaceTime them.

