Health experts to young adults: start taking COVID-19 more seriously

As time has gone on and scientists have learned more about the virus, they're finding the number of cases in people in their 20s is rapidly increasing.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Health experts are warning young people to start taking the coronavirus more seriously.

Early on in the pandemic, the government warned that COVID-19 had serious effects on the older population.

But as time has gone on and scientists have learned more about the virus, they're finding the number of cases in people in their 20s is rapidly increasing.

NBC medical correspondent Dr. John Torres says it's possible to turn that around if young adults start taking things more seriously

"What you want to do are avoid large gatherings where you can't social distance or wear masks," he said. "And if you are not doing it for yourself, well, then think about the people you love."