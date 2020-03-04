BUFFALO, N.Y. — Health care workers in Buffalo spoke up Thursday evening about wanting to see President Trump take action to make sure they have the masks and other personal protective equipment they need.

Western New York health unions held a rally in Niagara Square, saying they don't have the equipment they need to meet the surge coming this month.

They want President Trump to use the Defense Production Act to get companies to make that equipment.

The President on Thursday used that act to speed up the process of companies making ventilators, but not personal protective equipment.

“It’s not so much with the supply available now, but the question of will enough PPE be there when it’s absolutely crunch time that I think is the worry,” according to Jim Scordato, vice president of SEIU Local 1199’s hospital division, which represents 6,000 health care workers in Western New York.

The apex of the virus outbreak, based on current models, is estimated to perhaps occur in another two weeks.

Meanwhile, CWA Local 1133, which represents close to 2,600 hospital workers in the region, is expressing concern with changing CDC guidelines which are allowing hospitals to stretch their supply of N95 masks.

“The guidelines now say they are needed under circumstances where there is intubation or droplet exposure, whereas a month ago it was when you had someone who could possibly be infected,” said CWA Local 1133 President Deborah Arnet.

