BUFFALO, N.Y. — Trying to schedule an antibody test, but you're not able to get through to Erie County's Coronavirus hotline?

You are not alone. A spokesperson for the county's Health Department says the 858-2929 number is currently experiencing a high call volume. They are aware of the issue and are currently working to rectify it.

The call center is open until 8 p.m. every day. In a tweet Tuesday morning, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz suggested callers try to call back later in the day when the lines may be less busy.

County officials also want to remind people that many of their questions can be answered by visiting the county website's COVID-19 information page.

RELATED: Erie County will offer antibody testing beginning Tuesday

RELATED: Erie County confirmed COVID-19 cases reach above 5,000

RELATED: Former Sabre Ryan Miller still giving back to WNY