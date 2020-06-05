Do you have questions about the coronavirus? As WNY and the world continue to be impacted by the pandemic, a group of local doctors will share the latest information during an online event for the community Thursday night.

A panel made up of five physicians from UBMD and faculty members at the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University at Buffalo will host a COVID-19 Community Update Webinar from 7-8 p.m.

“We know Western New Yorkers are getting a lot of different information about COVID-19,” said Kevin Gibbons, MD, executive director at UBMD and panelist. “With this webinar, we plan to unpack the different information people might have and give them the latest updates.

The free presentation will include the latest on testing, telemedicine, timelines and more.

“As we have physicians on the frontlines of COVID-19 testing, researching to understand the virus and the disease it causes, participating in clinical trials and caring for those most affected by COVID-19, we want to share the knowledge we’ve gained and let Western New Yorkers know what we know.”

More information, including registration for the webinar can be found here.

