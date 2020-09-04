BUFFALO, N.Y. — Susan Thurnherr who lives in Hamburg, and she's been quite busy.

Like a lot of people, Sue was just looking for a way she could pass the time and help out during the coronavirus pandemic, so she turned to sewing.

It's something she's been doing since she was a teenager. Her mother was a seamstress.

She saw the need and got to work, but she was also inspired for a very special reason.

"Well, my granddaughter is graduating early from nursing school," she said. "And when I heard that, I thought I needed to make master, in case you needed them. And then it just snowballed from there.

"I started getting requests for them, and I just enjoy making them, and it's something I can do right now. As long as I'm sitting at my sewing machine."

How many has she made so far?

"I'm working on 100," she said.

You can see she is also a very big Bills fan. On top of everything happening right now with coronavirus, Sue is also battling lung cancer, so she is especially vulnerable.

She says she is doing OK. She has taken some of her masks to her chemotherapy appointments and has also left some out for her neighbors.

Sue says the only thing slowing her down now is that she's starting to run out of material, but she has been trying to make as many masks as she can for anyone who may need one.

