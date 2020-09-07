Hamburg, Swormville fire departments get boost with federal funds

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Fire departments in Hamburg and Swormville will receive federal funding to help first responders get personal protective equipment that's needed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brian Higgins, who represents New York's 26th Congressional District, made the announcement on Thursday.
The Hamburg Volunteer Fire Department received more than $4,100. The Swormville Fire Company, which serves Amherst and Clarence, was awarded more than $3,200.
"Our volunteer fire department budgets are stretched thin during traditional times, and a pandemic brings new procedures and expenses," Higgins said in a statement. "This emergency grant program helps to support the added costs of keeping our first responders and the communities they serve safe.”
The money comes from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's FY 2020 Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program. Congress allocates the sums awarded to departments.