Hamburg, Swormville fire departments get boost with federal funds

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Fire departments in Hamburg and Swormville will receive federal funding to help first responders get personal protective equipment that's needed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brian Higgins, who represents New York's 26th Congressional District, made the announcement on Thursday.

The Hamburg Volunteer Fire Department received more than $4,100. The Swormville Fire Company, which serves Amherst and Clarence, was awarded more than $3,200.

"Our volunteer fire department budgets are stretched thin during traditional times, and a pandemic brings new procedures and expenses," Higgins said in a statement. "This emergency grant program helps to support the added costs of keeping our first responders and the communities they serve safe.”