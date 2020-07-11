Hamburg health care facility experiences COVID-19 cluster

Autumn View Health Care Facility in Hamburg has experienced a cluster of positive COVID-19 patients this week, according to a spokesperson with The McGuire Group.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Autumn View Health Care Facility in Hamburg has experienced a cluster of positive COVID-19 patients this week, according to a spokesperson with The McGuire Group.

The spokesperson told 2 On Your Side that the patients, many of whom were asymptomatic, have been transferred to Harris Hill Nursing Facility in Williamsville, per the company's protocol.

Several employees also tested positive. The spokesperson said they are all in quarantine while they recover.

The spokesperson added, "We continue to work closely with the Department of Health and follow all regulatory guidance including weekly testing, screening and monitoring."