Hamburg Gaming to reopen this week; unveils new safety campaign

Called "Play it Safe," the gaming facility will undergo extensive rounds of cleaning throughout the day.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — With New York Governor Andrew Cuomo allowing for casinos to reopen across the state in a minimal capacity, Hamburg Gaming has released their reopening guidelines.

Hamburg Gaming announced that they will reopen doors to gamers on Wednesday, September 9, but have some new guidelines and safety precautions to adhere to CDC and NYS Reopening Guidelines.

Called "Play it Safe," the gaming facility will undergo extensive rounds of cleaning throughout the day.

“The health and safety of our guests and employees is our top priority. We will focus on that with our Play It Safe program, which Delaware North has successfully implemented in reopening other casinos,” said Rob Puhalski, general manager of Hamburg Gaming for operator Delaware North. “We’ve worked closely with the state to ensure we are taking appropriate safety measures to reopen.”

Elements of the "Play it Safe" program include:

Guests are asked to adhere to social distancing protocols while waiting to enter.

All incoming guests will be required to present identification as a record of their visit for contract tracing purposes.

All guests will be required to wear a mask or other face covering during their visit. Guests will need to provide their own masks.

Temperature screening and health check of guests takes place upon entering the facility.

An on-site Clean Team has been created, and its members are equipped with Ecolab® multi-surface cleaner and disinfectant to conduct ongoing sanitization of all surfaces. They will help to protect guests by dispensing hand sanitizer and cleaning video gaming machines and other surfaces on request.

Social distancing protocols are in place throughout the facility.

Touchless service and payment options will be available at food and beverage outlets once open.

Hand-sanitizing stations have been added at the entrance and throughout the facility.

We have upgraded our air filtration systems to meet New York State guidelines.

Some service offerings may be limited or unavailable to help maintain safe social distancing and health and safety guidelines.

Hamburg Gaming will reopen at 25% capacity with a reduced number of active video gaming machines at least 6 feet apart and employees and guests required to wear face coverings.