BUFFALO, N.Y. — A house is set to be built for a deserving family in Buffalo, and it’s all because of the generosity of the City of Good Neighbors – and the residents who raised their glasses for a good cause, in the comfort of their own homes.

Each year Habitat for Humanity Buffalo partners with the Western New York beer industry for its campaign, "The House Beer Built." Money is raised two ways: through the organizations signature Craft Brew Tour cards and at a big beer tasting event called "Hammer and Ales."

The in-person event in April was canceled due to the COVID-10 pandemic, but the auction stayed online and was a huge success. People signed on from home to donate and bid on dozens of auction items.

Organizers had hoped to raise $10,000 from the event, and were shocked when they saw the final number: $21,000.

“As Buffalo always does, folks pulled together and rallied to make this a huge success for us,” said Stephanie Lawson, Development and Communications Manager for Habitat for Humanity Buffalo. “We’re incredibly grateful that because of the support of our community, we'll be building another house.”

This year, the funds raised through this campaign will go toward building a home on Woodlawn Avenue in Buffalo. Once construction is near completion, Habitat will find a deserving family to call the house their home.

“We are overwhelmed at the participation and how generous folks can be, especially during a time like this when everybody is stretched a little thin,” Lawson said.

Click here to donate to Habitat for Humanity Buffalo.

