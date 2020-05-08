Gyms still waiting to reopen; outdoor rally planned in Amherst

Catalyst Fitness will host a rally at its Maple Road location in Amherst on Thursday, calling on Gov. Cuomo to allow fitness center to open their doors once again.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gyms across New York State are still waiting to learn when they can reopen from COVID-19 shutdowns.

And on Thursday, several fitness clubs across the state are holding outdoor rallies to call on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to allow them to open back up.

Here in Western New York, Catalyst Fitness will be hosting a rally at its Maple Road location in Amherst at 1 p.m.

Gym owners and members will also be discussing the physical and mental health benefits of gyms and fitness clubs.

Two sources have told 2 On Your Side that there are ongoing discussions between the governor and his health experts about gyms.

This news as some gym owners have sued the state, arguing they're being unfairly targeted with this shutdown.

The New York Fitness Coalition has come up with proposed rules that have been sent to the state. The group maintains that, if done properly. gyms can operate safely.