Group pushes for high-risk sports at New York State schools this fall

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Coaches, parents and young athletes are calling on New York State to allow for high-risk sports to resume at schools this fall.

Right now, sports such as football, wrestling, and basketball are not allowed to compete. They can only practice.

2 On Your Side talked to a volunteer football coach over at Iroquois High, who says he's confident athletes and coaches can compete safely.

"To assume that we wouldn't be compliant in safety regulations is absurd to me," said Morgan Mariacher, a volunteer football coach at Iroquois High.

"Of course us coaches, we'll wear masks. I'm sure fans would be more than OK with not going to some games if that allows their kids, nephews, cousins, brothers to play."

Lower-risk sports such as tennis, soccer and cross country can practice starting Monday.