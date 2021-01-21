Group asks state to help vaccinate people older than 16 with some disabilities

Currently, adults under the age of 65 with developmental or intellectual disabilities are not eligible for vaccines until Phase 1C.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A group of Western New York organizations on Wednesday sent a letter to Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Department of Health.

The group, which includes Oishei Children's Hospital, is asking the state to allow people with developmental or intellectual disabilities over the age of 16 to be included in the first phase of COVID-19 vaccinations.

They say it these people are more vulnerable to the virus.

Emily Mondschein of Gigi's Playhouse says it's important, at both the state and federal levels.