EAST AURORA, N.Y. — Grocery stores are still open around the area because we still need food, even when we're social distancing, but they also have to adapt.

Down at the East Aurora Co-op, that means things such as protecting cashiers with Plexiglas, marking off spots on the floor for people to distance themselves, and sanitizing all the baskets in between uses.

"We are following (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and Erie County guidelines on how to sanitize," according to Jessica Armbrust, the store's general manager.

"It is your standard bleach mixture but on the carts, the baskets, all of the high-touch surfaces, door handles to coolers to bathroom doors, all getting sanitized regularly, and then high-touch points are getting sanitized morning, midday and night."

They've also gotten rid of the pour-your-own bulk section and filled up containers for people to bring home instead.

