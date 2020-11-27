Something we can all be grateful for this Thanksgiving: frontline health care workers

While many people celebrated the Thanksgiving holiday, health care workers continued the fight against COVID-19.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In a time of so much uncertainty and division, there is one thing we can all be thankful for: the health care workers who have been on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic since the very beginning.

While many people celebrated Thanksgiving, even virtually, with their families, the fight against COVID-19 continued in Western New York hospitals.

What keeps these hospital works going day after day, month after month?

"I think it's just the mindset of the critical care nurse, the nurse in general, and the type of staff and comradery and morale that we have there," said Tim Kline, the Unit Manager of Erie County Medical Center's Medical Intensive Care Unit.

Kline told 2 On Your Side he's been working in critical care at ECMC for 33 years, and he's been at the forefront of the pandemic for the last several months.

"It was one of those things that during the first wave, we didn't really have time to think about it, to say, 'Wow this is really what we are here for.' We just went and did it," Kline said.

He added, "As the summer came along and the surge slowed down, we had time to reflect on all the happened, all that we had accomplished, all that we had gone through, the measures we had taken to get through a very, very difficult challenge, and for me it was like, 'Yes, this is why I chose nursing, critical care.' "

However, with climbing cases in Western New York, health care workers could still have a long way to go.

"So far everybody's been doing a great job. Thus far, doing their best, but that's what we're concerned about. At a certain point, the health care workforce is going to reach the limit," Dr. Manoj Mammen of Kaleida Health said during a 2 on Your Side Town Hall, posted below.

Dr. Mammen added, "I'm still optimistic that we can still flatten the curve and hopefully flatten the admissions and the ICU surge by having partnerships with the public and helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19 this winter."

Kline said, "Just know that whenever we come to the other side of this, we are all going to get through this together."

Kline added that his message to people is to stay the course, wear a mask and social distance when possible.