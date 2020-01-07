Grab n Go Carnival food event at Erie Basin Marina postponed

Hammerl Amusements hopes to reschedule the event for either August or September.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Grab n Go Carnival food event that was scheduled to take place this weekend at the Erie Basin Maria has been postponed.

With carnivals and amusement parks being closed due to COVID-19, Hammerl Amusements planned on bringing 10 carnival food vendors to the waterfront over the holiday weekend.

Organizers of the event say it has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances with the City of Buffalo, COVID-19 and public safety.